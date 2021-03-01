 

PPG Appoints John Bruno as Vice President, Investor Relations

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that John Bruno, current director, investor relations, has been promoted to vice president, investor relations and an officer of the company. Bruno will continue to report to Vince Morales, PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO).

PPG promoted John Bruno to vice president, investor relations, and an officer of the company, effective March 1, 2021.

Bruno has held a variety of finance roles of increasing responsibility over his 25 years with PPG. After joining PPG’s internal audit function in 1995, he worked in various financial positions supporting the company’s former automotive replacement glass, and insurance and services businesses, and later in corporate development. Bruno relocated to Rolle, Switzerland, in 2007, first supporting the integration of the SigmaKalon acquisition and later serving as corporate controller for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. He returned to the United States in 2009 as director, corporate audit services, and worked also as the interim chief compliance officer. Bruno relocated to Hong Kong beginning in 2013 to serve as CFO for the Asia Pacific region, before assuming his current role in 2017 based at PPG’s global headquarters in Pittsburgh. He is a certified public accountant and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Master of Business Administration degree from Duquesne University.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

