 

Oasis Releases Investor Presentation Recommending Changes at Stratus Properties

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) is the manager to a fund that is a significant, long-term shareholder of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) (the “Company” or “Stratus”) that beneficially owns over 13.5% of Stratus' ordinary shares.

Oasis believes that Stratus can meaningfully improve its performance and increase total shareholder return by developing and executing an effective strategy with improved corporate governance to create genuine accountability.

Today, Oasis has released an investor presentation entitled “A Better Stratus.” The full presentation can be viewed on the homepage of www.abetterstratus.com.

We believe that Stratus has set a preliminary record date of March 19, 2021 for shareholders to vote at the annual meeting based on information obtained from Broadridge. We would therefore like to remind shareholders to recall any shares that may have been re-hypothecated in margin accounts.

All stakeholders are encouraged to contact Oasis at info@abetterstratus.com.

About Oasis Management Company Ltd.

Oasis Management Company Ltd. manages private investment funds focused on opportunities in a wide array of asset classes across countries and sectors. Oasis was founded in 2002 by Seth H. Fischer, who leads the firm as its Chief Investment Officer. More information about Oasis is available at https://oasiscm.com.

Important Information

Oasis Management Company Ltd., Seth Fischer, Ella Benson, Laurie L. Dotter and Jaime Eugenio De la Garza Diaz (collectively, the "Participants") intend to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a definitive proxy statement and accompanying form of GOLD proxy card to be used in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Stratus Properties Inc. (the "Company").

All shareholders of the Company are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other documents related to the solicitation of proxies by the Participants when they become available, as they will contain important information, including additional information related to the Participants. The definitive proxy statement and an accompanying GOLD proxy card will be furnished to some or all of the Company's shareholders and will be, along with other relevant documents, available at no charge on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

