 

OFS Capital Corporation Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) (“OFS Capital”), a business development company, announced today that, prior to the opening of the stock market on Friday, March 5, 2021, it will issue a press release announcing its fourth quarter and year end 2020 earnings results.

A conference call is scheduled for later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss OFS Capital’s financial results and business. Bilal Rashid, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will host the call, along with Jeffrey Cerny, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

INTERNET:

Go to www.ofscapital.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available for 90 days on our website at www.ofscapital.com.

 

PHONE:

1-877-510-7674 (Domestic) or 1-412-902-4139 (International)

 

REPLAY:

Available through May 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

1-877-344-7529 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) – conference ID #10152648

ABOUT OFS CAPITAL
 OFS Capital Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. OFS Capital’s investment objective is to provide stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. OFS Capital invests primarily in privately held middle-market companies in the United States, including lower-middle-market companies, targeting investments of $3 to $20 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million. OFS Capital offers flexible solutions through a variety of asset classes including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. OFS Capital's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.



