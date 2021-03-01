Schrödinger to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will provide a corporate overview during the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will take place virtually March 9-10, 2021.

The “on demand” webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, and will be archived for approximately 14 days.