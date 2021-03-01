Novo Integrated Sciences Announces New Executive Hires for Novo Healthnet Limited
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of multidisciplinary primary healthcare in Canada, and Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of the Company, announces today the appointment of Mr. Christopher Wade as NHL Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Operations, and Dr. Thomas Barus as NHL Executive Vice-President, Technology.
Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “As the Company continues to implement its growth strategy centered on patient consumership through quality traditional care and advanced technological interfaces, I am excited to have both Chris and Tom’s significant experience and success in new program implementation along with proven leadership track records embody these newly created executive roles. Both Chris and Tom have successfully collaborated in the past with James Asher, the recently appointed NHL President, allowing the newly formed NHL executive team to hit the ground running as the Company works to become a leader in the next generation of healthcare.”
Christopher Wade
NHL Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Operations
Mr. Wade is responsible for NHL’s strategic and tactical planning, integration, organization and operations for both new and existing business development as well as formulating efficient process driven approaches to polices, programs and systems. His focus will span from patient experience to new acquisitions, including financial review, negotiation, formulation, and efficient integration into both NHL and the Company.
Mr. Wade has over 8 years’ experience in the healthcare industry, where he has worked in pharmacy, nutrition & wellness, medical agriculture, and manufacturing. As of recent, Mr. Wade excelled at sales, marketing, developing and monetizing programs for combating metabolic syndrome, and integrating patient-based protocols, products and services while ensuring positive patient outcomes across Canada. Leveraging an educational background in Industrial Engineering coupled with his past work experience, Mr. Wade has cultivated an expertise in utilizing a process driven approach backed by strategic techniques to solve service-based business challenges.
