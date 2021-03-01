 

Novo Integrated Sciences Announces New Executive Hires for Novo Healthnet Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of multidisciplinary primary healthcare in Canada, and Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of the Company, announces today the appointment of Mr. Christopher Wade as NHL Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Operations, and Dr. Thomas Barus as NHL Executive Vice-President, Technology.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “As the Company continues to implement its growth strategy centered on patient consumership through quality traditional care and advanced technological interfaces, I am excited to have both Chris and Tom’s significant experience and success in new program implementation along with proven leadership track records embody these newly created executive roles. Both Chris and Tom have successfully collaborated in the past with James Asher, the recently appointed NHL President, allowing the newly formed NHL executive team to hit the ground running as the Company works to become a leader in the next generation of healthcare.”

Christopher Wade
NHL Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Operations

Mr. Wade is responsible for NHL’s strategic and tactical planning, integration, organization and operations for both new and existing business development as well as formulating efficient process driven approaches to polices, programs and systems. His focus will span from patient experience to new acquisitions, including financial review, negotiation, formulation, and efficient integration into both NHL and the Company.

Mr. Wade has over 8 years’ experience in the healthcare industry, where he has worked in pharmacy, nutrition & wellness, medical agriculture, and manufacturing. As of recent, Mr. Wade excelled at sales, marketing, developing and monetizing programs for combating metabolic syndrome, and integrating patient-based protocols, products and services while ensuring positive patient outcomes across Canada. Leveraging an educational background in Industrial Engineering coupled with his past work experience, Mr. Wade has cultivated an expertise in utilizing a process driven approach backed by strategic techniques to solve service-based business challenges.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Integrated Sciences Announces New Executive Hires for Novo Healthnet Limited Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of multidisciplinary primary healthcare in Canada, and Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of the Company, announces today the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market
04.02.21
Novo Integrated Sciences Announces New President of Novo Healthnet Limited