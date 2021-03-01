Novo Integrated Sciences Announces New Executive Hires for Novo Healthnet Limited

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of multidisciplinary primary healthcare in Canada, and Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of the Company, announces today the appointment of Mr. Christopher Wade as NHL Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Operations, and Dr. Thomas Barus as NHL Executive Vice-President, Technology.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “As the Company continues to implement its growth strategy centered on patient consumership through quality traditional care and advanced technological interfaces, I am excited to have both Chris and Tom’s significant experience and success in new program implementation along with proven leadership track records embody these newly created executive roles. Both Chris and Tom have successfully collaborated in the past with James Asher, the recently appointed NHL President, allowing the newly formed NHL executive team to hit the ground running as the Company works to become a leader in the next generation of healthcare.”