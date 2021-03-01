 

Twist Bioscience to Highlight Genotyping by Sequencing and Methylation Solution During AGBT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced several events at the virtual 2021 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meeting to be held March 1-3, 2021.

During the conference, Twist will host a workshop with customer presentations from Regeneron Genetics Center and HelioHealth; Twist will present a poster detailing the ongoing development of its Artificial Barcoded Libraries; and, will have a virtual booth. The events are listed below:

Date: March 1, 2:45pm - 3:10pm EST

“Believe in Better - an update from Twist” -- Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience

“No more arrays: genotyping by sequencing enables economical and improved association studies” -- Gonçalo Abecasis, D.Phil, Vice President, Chief Genomics and Data Sciences Officer at the Regeneron Genetics Center

“NGS Methylation in Cancer Detection” -- Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., CEO, HelioHealth

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 3:30pm-5:30pm EST

Poster Session

Abstract: Increasing the throughput of NGS sequencing through rational design and empirical validation of 10,000 Unique Dual Indexes (UDI). To assess the performance of individual barcodes to increase the throughput of NGS sequencing, Twist developed Artificial Barcoded Libraries (ABLs), a high throughput NGS library generation method that utilizes fragmentation of a human genomic source and automation to generate thousands of unique NGS libraries with minimal bias. The approach yielded more than 10,000 pairs of 12bp UDI primers. Performance criteria for uniform UDI primer sets with thousands of members that are suitable for high multiplex hybridization applications and investigations are presented.

Presenter: Richard Gantt, Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twist Bioscience to Highlight Genotyping by Sequencing and Methylation Solution During AGBT Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced several events at the virtual 2021 Advances in Genome Biology and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Twist Bioscience Launches Industry-Leading NGS Methylation Detection System for Liquid Biopsy Cancer Analysis and Epigenetic Studies
22.02.21
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision Medicine
19.02.21
Twist Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Virtual Conferences
18.02.21
Twist Bioscience and Victorian Clinical Genetic Services Collaborate on Development of Novel Whole Exome Capture Diagnostic Assay
04.02.21
Twist Bioscience Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
03.02.21
Twist Bioscience Announces Executive Team Appointments