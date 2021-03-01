Twist Bioscience to Highlight Genotyping by Sequencing and Methylation Solution During AGBT

During the conference, Twist will host a workshop with customer presentations from Regeneron Genetics Center and HelioHealth; Twist will present a poster detailing the ongoing development of its Artificial Barcoded Libraries; and, will have a virtual booth. The events are listed below:

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced several events at the virtual 2021 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meeting to be held March 1-3, 2021.

Date: March 1, 2:45pm - 3:10pm EST

“Believe in Better - an update from Twist” -- Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience

“No more arrays: genotyping by sequencing enables economical and improved association studies” -- Gonçalo Abecasis, D.Phil, Vice President, Chief Genomics and Data Sciences Officer at the Regeneron Genetics Center

“NGS Methylation in Cancer Detection” -- Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., CEO, HelioHealth

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 3:30pm-5:30pm EST

Poster Session

Abstract: Increasing the throughput of NGS sequencing through rational design and empirical validation of 10,000 Unique Dual Indexes (UDI). To assess the performance of individual barcodes to increase the throughput of NGS sequencing, Twist developed Artificial Barcoded Libraries (ABLs), a high throughput NGS library generation method that utilizes fragmentation of a human genomic source and automation to generate thousands of unique NGS libraries with minimal bias. The approach yielded more than 10,000 pairs of 12bp UDI primers. Performance criteria for uniform UDI primer sets with thousands of members that are suitable for high multiplex hybridization applications and investigations are presented.

Presenter: Richard Gantt, Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.