 

SG Blocks Sub-Leases COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Cook County, Illinois

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that the Company, SG Blocks, via its partnership with Chicago Airport Testing LLC, successfully completed a sub-lease for COVID-19 vaccinations with Cook County for the former K-Mart site in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb outside of Chicago.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005494/en/

Rendering of an SG Blocks testing site (Photo: Business Wire)

Rendering of an SG Blocks testing site (Photo: Business Wire)

“We were happy to support the leadership team at Cook County in transitioning the space to a COVID-19 vaccination site. Our Chicago Airport Testing was not fully utilizing the entire building footprint, so using our massive space to aid in the process of vaccinating folks to fight the spread of COVID-19 made complete sense,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks noted.

With approximately 200,00 square feet of indoor and outdoor testing space, the facility will soon be used by Cook County for a mass vaccination program to combat the spread of COVID-19. Chicago Airport Testing will transition to a new laboratory site, with further details coming soon. The Chicago program will also expand to include remote collection units. Clarity Mobile Ventures will be able to seed its operations from the proceeds in a non-dilutive fashion.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

Founded in 2007, SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers to design and provide safe, durable and environmentally friendly structures. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. It has an exclusive ESR number, which was granted by the International Code Council and ensures its ability to meet and exceed all international building codes. Clients have included various retail clients, several branches of the U.S. military, and most recently, advances into the travel and healthcare space with hospitals and airports. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to deploy its COVID-19 solutions as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SG Blocks Sub-Leases COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Cook County, Illinois SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that the Company, SG Blocks, via its partnership with Chicago Airport Testing LLC, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
SGB Development Executes First Contract for National Housing Program
25.02.21
SG Blocks Forms SGB Development Corp for National Housing Program
24.02.21
SG Blocks Executes Contract to Acquire 19 Acre Echo Site, an Additional 350,000 SF Over Multiple Structures
16.02.21
SG Blocks To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 4: 30 p.m. ET
15.02.21
SG Blocks Announces Opening of Chicago Airport Testing - COVID-19 Testing Center
08.02.21
SG Blocks to Provide Testing Services to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
21
SGBX (Mkab 22M) Cash 19M / 100M Corona-Tests