NextGen Orthopedic Suite Chosen by Spectrum Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Maine’s largest statewide physician-owned multispecialty organization, Spectrum Healthcare Partners (Spectrum), adopted NextGen Healthcare’s portfolio of integrated solutions for its orthopedic division. Spectrum faced challenges using multiple electronic health records (EHR) across its four individual orthopedic practices which include rehabilitation therapy, walk-in clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Utilizing NextGen Healthcare’s integrated platform allows Spectrum to consolidate and standardize operations while improving clinical workflow.

Spectrum is leveraging a full spectrum of solutions including the NextGen Orthopedic Suite, NextGen Therapy Suite, NextGen Virtual Visits, NextGen Patient Experience Platform, NextGen Managed Cloud Services, and NextGen Mobile. In addition, Spectrum has adopted NextGen RCM Services to help streamline billing and collections and support practice growth.

“NextGen Healthcare was the only company that offered a single database, enterprise-ready musculoskeletal solution that could address the needs of our multi-discipline orthopedic organization,” said Norm Belair, chief financial officer, Spectrum Healthcare Partners. “We were also impressed with the company’s solid and successful history of providing revenue cycle management services to musculoskeletal organizations.”

“Our enterprise platform provides musculoskeletal organizations with seamless clinical workflows. It also delivers enhanced analytics required for complex, multispecialty groups such as Spectrum,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer, NextGen Healthcare. “Through our integrated solution, practices can dramatically enhance patient engagement and improve outcomes, while creating operational efficiencies.”

About NextGen Orthopedic Suite

NextGen Enterprise with NextGen Orthopedic Suite is a fully integrated, single database platform that provides intuitive clinical workflows designed for complex orthopedic organizations who provide patients an integrated surgical, non-surgical and rehabilitation experience.

NextGen Healthcare partners with complex multi-disciplinary organizations to solve their whole person care strategy. Click here to learn more about NextGen Healthcare’s orthopedic solutions.

About Spectrum Healthcare Partners

Spectrum Healthcare Partners is the largest multispecialty, physician-owned group practice serving the state of Maine. The organization consists of 200 physicians practicing in the areas of anesthesiology, orthopaedics, vascular and interventional radiology, pathology, radiology and radiation oncology.

Spectrum Orthopaedics, a division of Spectrum Healthcare Partners, includes Maine Orthopaedics Center and OA Centers for Orthopaedics. Together, the practice offers enhanced accessibility to services, provide more convenience to their patients, and offer subspecialty expert care to all communities. To learn more, visit spectrumhcp.com/ortho.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.



