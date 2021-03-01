Quotient Technology to Present at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers, today announced that it will present at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.