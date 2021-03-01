CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Registration Statement in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Arrival S.à r.l. Has Been Declared Effective and Sets the Record Date and Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) (“CIIG”) today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form F-4 of Arrival Group (File No. 333-251339) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with CIIG’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Arrival S.à r.l. (“Arrival”). Additionally, CIIG today announced that it has set a record date of February 16, 2021 (the “Record Date”) and a meeting date of March 19, 2021 for its Special Meeting.

Peter Cuneo, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CIIG said, “We are entering the final stages of the transaction process, which will result in Arrival Group becoming a public company upon approval of the transaction by CIIG stockholders and the satisfaction of the other conditions to the transaction. This transaction is expected to enable Arrival to continue scaling up its bold new approach to EV design and production, including the deployment this year of its first US Microfactory in South Carolina and a new U.S. Headquarters in North Carolina.”

“Since announcing the transaction, we have seen the seismic shift towards electrification accelerate rapidly in line with global public policy, and we believe Arrival remains well-placed to capitalize on this enormous opportunity through EV products that are price competitive to diesel equivalents. In that time, Arrival has continued to move towards bringing its best-in-class products to market – starting with the commercial Bus and Van models, which will begin production at the end of this year and beginning of 2022 respectively,” added Michael Minnick, Chief Investment Officer of CIIG.

Gavin Cuneo, Chief Operating Officer of CIIG continued, “Arrival is challenging the 100-year-old automotive production process, by developing vertically integrated in-house technologies and combining them with its pioneering and rapidly scalable Microfactory assembly process. We believe this decentralized approach brings production to local communities and dramatically reduces the cost of EVs to accelerate mass adoption globally. We are thrilled about the company’s potential to transform this industry once the planned transaction is closed this month.”