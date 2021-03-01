Cummins Names Lamb-Hale Vice President and General Counsel

Nicole Y. Lamb-Hale (Photo: Business Wire)

“Nicole is a dynamic, strategic and effective leader with global experience and a remarkable legal understanding that will equip her to continue to lead, shape and build the Cummins legal function into a preeminent organization,” said Barner. “She has a deep understanding of corporate law, regulatory and compliance issues, and international law and trade policy, all of which are important as Cummins continues to grow globally and as new technologies are developed. In addition to her legal expertise, she is also a great fit with Cummins because of her collaborative leadership style and her emphasis on developing strong teams and working to make those around her better. I am thrilled to welcome Nicole to the Cummins team.”

Lamb-Hale is currently a managing director at Kroll, a global governance, risk and transparency consultancy, and the head of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. She has 30 years of executive-level experience and a unique viewpoint on global commercial and compliance matters from her extensive service in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Kroll, Lamb-Hale was Senior Vice President at Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategy consultancy, where she provided strategic advice to companies in the development and implementation of their global business objectives, including the expansion of their exports to, and presence in, international markets.

Nicole was nominated by the President and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2010 to serve as Assistant Secretary for Manufacturing and Services in the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA). In this role, she was the Chief Executive Officer of the industry-facing unit of ITA, serving as the liaison between U.S. industry and the federal government with respect to access to international markets and U.S. policies impacting the competitiveness of U.S. exports. In addition, she regularly led business delegations on international trade and trade policy missions during which she negotiated with senior foreign government officials on the elimination of regulatory and legal impediments to trade to create policy environments conducive to free trade and to mitigate market access barriers to U.S. exports.