Altice USA to Acquire Morris Broadband

Morris Broadband is a rapidly growing broadband communications services company providing high-speed data, video and voice services to approximately 36,500 residential and business customers in western North Carolina. As of December 31, 2020, Morris Broadband passed approximately 89,000 homes throughout growing communities including Hendersonville, Franklin, Sylva, Nebo and West Jefferson with broadband penetration of approximately 35%.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Morris Broadband, LLC (“Morris Broadband”). The transaction will expand Altice USA’s footprint in North Carolina, where it already has a presence with its Suddenlink business, and implies an enterprise value of $310 million total for the Morris Broadband business on a debt-free and cash-free basis. Following this acquisition, North Carolina will represent the sixth largest state for Altice USA out of its 21 states of operations in terms of number of residential customers, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to invest heavily in the region with additional resources and network investments.

Dexter Goei, Chief Executive Officer of Altice USA said: “We are very excited to extend Altice USA’s footprint into neighboring communities in North Carolina by acquiring the very fast-growing Morris Broadband. Morris is a perfect fit for Altice as we are accelerating our network expansion with increased investment in edge outs, upgrades of underdeveloped systems and FTTH deployment to drive customer, revenue and cash flow growth. We look forward to providing our high-quality broadband, video, mobile, and news offerings to thousands of additional homes and businesses, with a great opportunity to further penetrate Morris’ existing homes passed and by expanding more into adjacent areas.”

William S. “Billy” Morris III, Chairman of Morris Communications Company, LLC said: “It has been a pleasure for the Morris Family to serve the residents of western North Carolina for the last 12 years. We are confident that Altice will continue to provide superior services to the region.”

As part of Altice USA, Morris Broadband will benefit from enhanced scale, operating efficiencies and further investment support that are at the core of the Altice business model and strategy, including accelerated new homes build. Altice USA’s commitment to innovation, best-in-class services, long-term network investments and customer service creates significant benefits and long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders.