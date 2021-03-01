Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada

These premium formulations - ‘ Intensive Daily’ drops, with the gold standard 0.2% sodium hyaluronate, and the unique, triple action ‘ Intensive Gel’ drops, containing hyaluronate, carbomer 980 and glycerol - will provide soothing hydration and symptom relief for patients with dry eye disease. The products will be available exclusively for sale by eye care clinics in Canada, where patients can receive the full benefit of dry eye treatment plans when they are diagnosed, prescribed, and monitored by eye care professionals.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company announces the commercial availability of Evolve TM preservative free lubricating eye drops for dry eye care.

“We are excited to launch the Evolve line of dry eye products in Canada, as they will not only improve treatment and compliance for better patient outcomes but create an improved revenue stream for professionals who spend additional time and resources treating dry eye patients in practice,” says Grant Larsen, Chief Commercial Officer for Aequus Pharmaceuticals. “This launch adds another 2 products to our growing Eye Care portfolio and represents a significant revenue opportunity for Aequus going forward.”

The EvolveTM lubricating eye drops are crafted specifically for supporting optimal eye care and contain:

Preservative and phosphate free formulations

A secure antimicrobial twist-cap

Compatibility with soft and hard contact lenses

350+ micro-sized drops per bottle – the highest number of drops on the market

Non-blurring formulations

Patented PureFlow TM Technology, and blue aiming tip

Soft sides for easy drop dispensing



Products are available for order by Canadian clinicians at www.aequuseyecare.ca

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease (DED) is a common disorder of the tear film that leads to ocular surface damage over time. Previous research has shown DED reduces health and vision related quality of life and that it carries a considerable economic burden of disease. DED affects approximately 6.3 million Canadians, representing approximately 21% of the population.1 Home confinement, e-learning and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic means spending more time looking at screens, which has a significant impact on eye health. A combination of reduced frequency and intensity of blinking during screen time increases the risk of inducing or exacerbating dry eye disease.2