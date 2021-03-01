Robotics Automation Pioneer Phillip Farrelly Joins Flurotech Scientific Advisory Board

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, together with joint venture partner FluroTest, LLC (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, today announced that visionary inventor and Hudson Robotics Founder and President Phil Farrelly has joined FluroTech’s advisory board.



Mr. Farrelly is a noted life sciences and lab automation authority and innovator. He founded Hudson Robotics in 1983, establishing the company as a market leader in microplate automation, laboratory robotics, liquid handling and customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions for life sciences research. The company develops specialized tools used in areas such as drug discovery, clinical research and pharmaceutical development, including high throughput screening, proteomics and genomics. A strategic partnership with FluroTest was announced November 20, 2020 and, most recently, pre-production development of three functioning pandemic defense platform systems were announced on February 19, 2021.

“I’ve dedicated much of my adult life to advancing the science of automation, and in the wake of one of the worst global economic downturns in recent history, I believe manufacturing technologies that increase throughput, productivity, accuracy and safety have never been more important,” said Farrelly. “The FluroTest Pandemic Defense System is a seriously innovative way to approach a problem that will be with us for years to come. I am excited to support their efforts as an advisor.”

“Hudson Robotics is well recognized as a leading innovator and we are fortunate to be working closely with such a great partner. I’m beyond thrilled to have a robotics automation icon like Phil Farrelly personally interested and actively involved in our testing platform,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “Phil is a proven expert, and his expertise and insight will be invaluable as we move toward commercial availability.”

FluroTest’s system is designed to be portable and to facilitate point-of-service, rapid testing of individuals with high-speed, high throughput functionality. Target industries include schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large business and retail locations.