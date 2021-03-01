 

Robotics Automation Pioneer Phillip Farrelly Joins Flurotech Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, together with joint venture partner FluroTest, LLC (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, today announced that visionary inventor and Hudson Robotics Founder and President Phil Farrelly has joined FluroTech’s advisory board.

Mr. Farrelly is a noted life sciences and lab automation authority and innovator. He founded Hudson Robotics in 1983, establishing the company as a market leader in microplate automation, laboratory robotics, liquid handling and customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions for life sciences research. The company develops specialized tools used in areas such as drug discovery, clinical research and pharmaceutical development, including high throughput screening, proteomics and genomics. A strategic partnership with FluroTest was announced November 20, 2020 and, most recently, pre-production development of three functioning pandemic defense platform systems were announced on February 19, 2021.

“I’ve dedicated much of my adult life to advancing the science of automation, and in the wake of one of the worst global economic downturns in recent history, I believe manufacturing technologies that increase throughput, productivity, accuracy and safety have never been more important,” said Farrelly. “The FluroTest Pandemic Defense System is a seriously innovative way to approach a problem that will be with us for years to come. I am excited to support their efforts as an advisor.”

“Hudson Robotics is well recognized as a leading innovator and we are fortunate to be working closely with such a great partner. I’m beyond thrilled to have a robotics automation icon like Phil Farrelly personally interested and actively involved in our testing platform,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “Phil is a proven expert, and his expertise and insight will be invaluable as we move toward commercial availability.”

FluroTest’s system is designed to be portable and to facilitate point-of-service, rapid testing of individuals with high-speed, high throughput functionality. Target industries include schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large business and retail locations.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robotics Automation Pioneer Phillip Farrelly Joins Flurotech Scientific Advisory Board CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, together with joint venture partner FluroTest, LLC (“FluroTest”), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
FluroTech and Hudson Robotics Begin Pandemic Response Unit Pre-Production
16.02.21
FluroTech Adds Life Sciences Expert Dr. Timothy J. Holzer to Scientific Advisory Board
04.02.21
Brian Shield, Boston Red Sox VP of IT, Joins Flurotech Advisory Board
03.02.21
FluroTech Provides Executive Update on Program Advancements

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
5
FluroTech / FluroTest - ein weiterer spannender Kandidat im Bereich Covid-Tests