 

Applied Molecular Transport Expands Clinical Pipeline and Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1a Trial of Oral AMT-126

01.03.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Company expands pipeline with second clinical program, AMT-126, an oral IL-22 fusion biologic therapy for diseases associated with intestinal epithelial barrier defects

IL-22 deficiency implicated in broad range of gastrointestinal-focused and peripheral diseases ranging from ulcerative colitis to multiple rheumatologic disorders

Complete oral AMT-126 Phase 1a/b data in healthy volunteers and patients anticipated in 2022

Company on track to announce oral AMT-101 top-line data readouts from the four Phase 2 trials from its comprehensive clinical program beginning in the second half of 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the first in human dosing in its Phase 1a clinical trial of oral AMT-126. The randomized, placebo controlled, single ascending dose Phase 1a trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of AMT-126, a novel, gastrointestinal (GI)-selective oral fusion of human interleukin-22 (hIL-22), in up to 50 healthy volunteers.

“We have rapidly advanced into the clinic our second novel program leveraging our platform technology to create a pipeline of transformational oral biologic therapeutics with unique and differentiated profiles,” said Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of AMT. “Based on our important preclinical findings to date and similar to our lead program, AMT-101, an oral IL-10 fusion biologic therapy, AMT-126 has the potential to be another pipeline in a product for the company targeting both GI-focused and peripheral diseases. Advancing AMT-126 into the clinic further validates AMT’s broad oral biologics technology platform and we look forward to generating additional pipeline products to address diseases with significant unmet needs. In addition to this recent progress with AMT-126, the company remains on track to announce oral AMT-101 top-line data readouts from the four Phase 2 trials from its comprehensive clinical program beginning in the second half of this year.”

“Following this Phase 1a single ascending dose trial, we intend to advance AMT-126 into a Phase 1b trial in patients who have gastrointestinal barrier dysfunction and expect the full Phase 1 development plan to resemble our AMT-101 approach,” said Bittoo Kanwar, M.D., chief medical officer of AMT. “Given the well-established role of IL-22 to promote a healthy epithelial barrier and regulate inflammation, we see enormous potential for AMT-126 to address both gastrointestinal disease and peripheral disease secondary to GI dysfunction. Because AMT-126 is designed to be gut selective, we believe it may have an improved safety profile when compared to systemically administered IL-22.”

