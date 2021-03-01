 

SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of the Reef TO (TLIF Oblique) Interbody System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of the Reef TO (TLIF Oblique) Interbody System.

The Reef TO Interbody System is designed for posterior lumbar interbody procedures and accommodates both direct impact insertion and insert-and-rotate techniques. With a comprehensive set of decompression, disc preparation, and implant insertion instruments, Reef TO provides a versatile and reproducible lumbar interbody solution for surgeons.

“We are extremely excited about the release of our Reef TO Interbody System. The design requirements were derived from extensive surgeon collaboration, balancing set efficiency and procedural versatility. This allows surgeons with differing techniques to address multiple pathologies via a single set of instruments,” stated Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems.  “Reef TO is a great addition to our expanding best-in-class implant portfolio.”

Reef TO interbody devices feature NanoMetalene surface technology and Reef Topography. NanoMetalene is a sub-micron layer of commercially pure titanium bonded to a PEEK implant, designed to provide a bone-friendly titanium surface, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK, such as biocompatibility, a modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and excellent radiographic visibility for post-operative imaging. The added macro structures of Reef Topography provide greater titanium surface area and improved biomechanical stability.  

Dr. Nilesh Patel, orthopedic surgeon at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, MI, stated, “The Reef TO cage offers me all the sizes needed to fit my patient’s anatomy inclusive of the appropriate lordotic angles. The system is intuitive and ideal for placing with the insert-and-rotate or straight technique. The implant graft window is sizeable, and able to accommodate a large amount of OsteoStrand Plus and autograft. This is now my implant of choice.”

About SeaSpine  
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of the Reef TO (TLIF Oblique) Interbody System CARLSBAD, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
SeaSpine to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021
22.02.21
SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of WaveForm TA (TLIF Articulating) 3D-Printed Interbody System
05.02.21
SeaSpine Reports Granting of Inducement Awards