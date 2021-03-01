Nabriva Therapeutics Announces $25.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain healthcare-focused and institutional investors for the purchase and sale of (i) an aggregate of 10,361,010 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and (ii) warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,180,505 ordinary shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each ordinary share and accompanying warrant are being sold together at a combined purchase price of $2.4525, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant are being sold together at a combined purchase price of $2.4425. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.39 per share, are exercisable on the issuance date and will expire on the five-year anniversary of the issuance date.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.