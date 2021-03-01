Nabriva Therapeutics Announces $25.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and
development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain healthcare-focused and institutional
investors for the purchase and sale of (i) an aggregate of 10,361,010 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and (ii) warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,180,505 ordinary
shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each ordinary share and accompanying warrant are being sold together at a combined purchase price of $2.4525, and
each pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant are being sold together at a combined purchase price of $2.4425. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.39 per share, are exercisable on the
issuance date and will expire on the five-year anniversary of the issuance date.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
The gross proceeds to Nabriva Therapeutics from the offering, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by Nabriva Therapeutics, are approximately $25.4 million. The offering is expected to close on or about March 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The securities described above are being offered and sold in this registered direct offering pursuant to a shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248530) that was filed by Nabriva Therapeutics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on September 11, 2020. A prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Electronic copies of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, via telephone at (646) 975-6996 or via email at placements@hcwco.com.
