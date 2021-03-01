 

Corsair Gaming to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

01.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

FREEMONT, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced that Andy Paul, Corsair’s chief executive officer, and Michael G. Potter, Corsair’s chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The D.A. Davidson Annual Consumer Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

  • The Macquarie Consumer Bright Ideas Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors only.

  • The Wedbush Play to Win Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Andy Paul will only present at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also sells gear under our Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Source: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media Contact:
Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827




ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Lightweight Design, Heavyweight Performance – CORSAIR Launches KATAR PRO XT Gaming Mouse and MM700 RGB Extended Mouse Pad
16.02.21
Great Content by Design – CORSAIR Acquires Visuals by Impulse
09.02.21
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
02.02.21
Corsair announces favorable verdict in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp

ZeitTitel
21.02.21
46
corsair gaming - Zukunftsmarkt sichern