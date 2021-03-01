Chinook Therapeutics and Evotec Announce Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Precision Medicines for Chronic Kidney Diseases

Collaboration will Leverage Access to the NURTuRE Patient Biobank and Evotec’s PanHunter Multi-Omics Platform to Characterize Molecular Drivers, Identify and Validate Novel Targets and Drive Patient Stratification Strategies in Kidney Disease

Collaboration Will Focus on Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), Lupus Nephritis, IgA Nephropathy and Other Primary Glomerular Diseases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) and Evotec SE today announced a strategic collaboration focused on the discovery and development of novel precision medicine therapies for patients with chronic kidney diseases. Based on Evotec’s proprietary comprehensive molecular datasets from thousands of patients across chronic kidney diseases of multiple underlying etiologies, Chinook and Evotec will jointly identify, characterize and validate novel mechanisms and discover precision medicines for PKD, lupus nephritis, IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. The collaboration will also involve further characterization of pathways and patient stratification strategies for programs currently in Chinook’s clinical and preclinical pipeline.



“We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Evotec, the leading drug discovery alliance and development partner in nephrology,” said Andrew King, D.V.M., Ph.D., Head of Renal Discovery and Translational Medicine at Chinook. “Gaining access to the NURTuRE cohort study and other proprietary patient biobanks, along with Evotec’s multi-omics integration platform, will enable us to define the molecular drivers of kidney diseases, identify novel targets for drug development in selected patient sub-populations and continue to build the foundation for our precision medicine approach. With a focus on comprehensive molecular disease classification, combined with prospective clinical outcomes, Chinook has the opportunity to potentially deliver targeted therapies to the right patient populations.”

The National Unified Renal Translational Research Enterprise (NURTuRE) is the first biobank for chronic kidney diseases and nephrotic syndrome (NS), covering England, Scotland and Wales. Biological samples, including plasma, serum, urine, DNA and kidney biopsies, from 3,000 patients with chronic kidney diseases and over 800 patients with NS from 18 NHS Trusts, are being collected and stored under strict standards for academic and industrial research globally. NURTuRE also has the advantage of containing anonymized linked clinical data through the U.K. Renal Registry, which will enable the development of new prognostic and predictive biomarkers. This will potentially allow Chinook and Evotec to identify patients who will benefit from better, earlier diagnosis and individualized new treatments, resulting in improved health outcomes.