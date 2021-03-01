VYNE Therapeutics Announces Development Program for FMX114 Combination Topical Gel for Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

Further details on FMX114, including clinical development plans, will be discussed on VYNE’s year end 2020 earnings call at 8:30am ET March 4

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced development plans for FMX114, a fixed combination of pan-JAK inhibitor tofacitinib and sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator fingolimod in a topical gel for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). FMX114, VYNE’s first product candidate designed to target AD, will be evaluated in a Phase 2a proof of concept study expected to begin in 3Q 2021.

“We are excited to announce VYNE’s newest therapeutic candidate FMX114,” said David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of VYNE. “FMX114 is a non-steroidal topical treatment that is designed to address the multi-factorial nature of AD by offering a fixed combination multimodal solution to disease management. Advancement of FMX114 supports our strategic objective of building a diversified pipeline of products to address unmet needs of patients. We look forward to initiating the planned Phase 2a clinical trial in Q3 this year with anticipated top-line results by year end.”

Proof of Concept Demonstrated in an Animal Model of AD

FMX114 was evaluated in a well-known nonclinical model in which dorsal depilated BALB-C mice are dosed with 100µl topical dinitrochlorobenzene (DNCB) solution to induce a type 2 inflammatory response in the skin with AD-like pathology. There was a 32-day induction phase followed by 7 days of both DNCB and investigational drug concomitant treatment. Two doses of FMX114 (0.6% tofacitinib + 0.01% fingolimod and 0.3% tofacitinib + 0.02% fingolimod) were compared with tofacitinib monotherapy, fingolimod monotherapy, triamcinolone (steroid) 0.1%, and DNCB control.

Key findings from the study: