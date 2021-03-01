 

VYNE Therapeutics Announces Development Program for FMX114 Combination Topical Gel for Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

Announces promising preclinical data on FMX114

Phase 2a clinical study in AD expected to begin in 3Q 2021 with top-line results by year end

Further details on FMX114, including clinical development plans, will be discussed on VYNE’s year end 2020 earnings call at 8:30am ET March 4

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced development plans for FMX114, a fixed combination of pan-JAK inhibitor tofacitinib and sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator fingolimod in a topical gel for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). FMX114, VYNE’s first product candidate designed to target AD, will be evaluated in a Phase 2a proof of concept study expected to begin in 3Q 2021.

“We are excited to announce VYNE’s newest therapeutic candidate FMX114,” said David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of VYNE. “FMX114 is a non-steroidal topical treatment that is designed to address the multi-factorial nature of AD by offering a fixed combination multimodal solution to disease management. Advancement of FMX114 supports our strategic objective of building a diversified pipeline of products to address unmet needs of patients. We look forward to initiating the planned Phase 2a clinical trial in Q3 this year with anticipated top-line results by year end.”

Proof of Concept Demonstrated in an Animal Model of AD

FMX114 was evaluated in a well-known nonclinical model in which dorsal depilated BALB-C mice are dosed with 100µl topical dinitrochlorobenzene (DNCB) solution to induce a type 2 inflammatory response in the skin with AD-like pathology. There was a 32-day induction phase followed by 7 days of both DNCB and investigational drug concomitant treatment. Two doses of FMX114 (0.6% tofacitinib + 0.01% fingolimod and 0.3% tofacitinib + 0.02% fingolimod) were compared with tofacitinib monotherapy, fingolimod monotherapy, triamcinolone (steroid) 0.1%, and DNCB control.

Key findings from the study:

  • Treatment with FMX114 0.6% tofacitinib + 0.01% fingolimod combination gel resulted in an 89% reduction in the modified atopic dermatitis index score (mADI) relative to the DNCB control group at day 7.
  • Both FMX114 doses had comparable efficacy to triamcinolone 0.1% cream, a product widely used in the treatment of AD.
  • Animal body weight was also evaluated to help determine tolerance to treatment. At day 7:
    • In both FMX114 treatment groups, the animals experienced body weight gains comparable to DNCB negative control and vehicle-treated healthy control animal groups.
    • Animals treated with triamcinolone 0.1% cream lost approximately 21% of their body weight compared to the animals treated with FMX114.
Disclaimer

23.02.21
VYNE Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 on March 4
11.02.21
VYNE Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split
01.02.21
VYNE Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMZEEQ (Minocycline) Label Update

