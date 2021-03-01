Incident Response to SolarWinds Orion Software Compromise for SMEs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early December 2020, it was revealed that a state-sponsored cyber attack had been launched through a supply chain compromise of the SolarWinds' Orion monitoring software, initially affecting FireEye, a cybersecurity company. The cyber threat worked by inserting a backdoor, known as Sunburst, into the software to enable hackers to remote control the SolarWinds platform and use it to exfiltrate sensitive data from private-sector businesses, organizations, and government agencies. The attacks appear to have started in September 2019 and were discovered almost a year later.



More recently, it was learned that a separate, unconnected attack -- also believed to be state-sponsored -- was launched at the same time on certain government payroll systems. Now, others have been attacked. While SolarWinds announced it has patched the vulnerabilities, investigations into the incidents are ongoing, especially in light of additional attacks via Microsoft 365 and the Azure cloud environment.