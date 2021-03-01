ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|22-Feb-21
|66,741
|483.33
|32,258,161.12
|23-Feb-21
|68,604
|470.21
|32,257,950.68
|24-Feb-21
|68,289
|472.37
|32,257,825.17
|25-Feb-21
|67,494
|477.94
|32,257,947.37
|26-Feb-21
|69,045
|467.20
|32,257,782.57
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
