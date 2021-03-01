 

Cue Biopharma to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that it will present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference being held virtually from March 1-4, 2021.

At the conference, Cue Biopharma will provide an overview highlighting recent developments of the Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, its expanding pipeline and anticipated milestones. The presentation will also include an update on the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation trial of CUE-101 as well as its combination trial of CUE-101 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Presentation Details

Date and Time: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. EST
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen81/cue/1782129

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The presentation will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

