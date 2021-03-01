C2C Gold Now Holds a Leading Land Position in Central Newfoundland; Acquires Strategic Claims
Commences Data Compilation in Advance of Exploration Season
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new, highly strategic mineral
licenses (186 claims) covering 46.5 sq km contiguous with the Company’s Badger and Millertown properties. The licenses were acquired (by staking) to cover regional-scale structural trends. C2C now
controls one of the largest mineral exploration land packages in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, covering a total of 1,151 sq km (4,605 claims). The Company is presently focused on data
compilation, target identification, and initial planning for the 2021 field season. The Company’s three project areas have seen minimal gold exploration in the past; a large land package will
enable the exploration team to adequately evaluate the region and focus on the most prospective target areas.
Highlights of the company’s land position include:
- C2C Gold now controls 1,151 sq km (4,605 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt;
- The new claims cover northeast trending prospective ground based on regional-scale structure and gold-in-till anomalies;
- C2C Gold’s projects are road accessible and situated along the same prominent structural orogenic belt that is host to Marathon Gold’s Valentine project (estimated resources in all categories exceeding 4 million ounces gold)1, Canterra Minerals Corporation’s Wilding Lake project, Great Atlantic Resources Corp.’s Golden Promise project, and Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead project;
- C2C Gold’s Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects are proximal to or within 10 km of the Red Indian Line (RIL) fault zone. The Badger property extends for 28 km south of the RIL, the Millertown and Barrens Lake projects each extend 40 km and 25 km respectively. Cumulatively, the three properties trend northeast for 100 km parallel to the RIL.
To view C2C’s property holdings and overall activity in Newfoundland: https://bit.ly/3pOgyuU.
“Since entering Newfoundland in late 2020, C2C Gold has worked to secure one of the largest and most prospective land packages in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt based on structural geology, anomalous till samples, and lithology,” says Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer. “We now direct our attention to data compilation, review and analysis of the existing database in order to plan a highly targeted 2021 exploration program. The Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake project areas have not seen extensive historical gold exploration but are proximal to several high-profile gold projects and discoveries.”
