C2C Gold Now Holds a Leading Land Position in Central Newfoundland; Acquires Strategic Claims

Commences Data Compilation in Advance of Exploration Season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new, highly strategic mineral licenses (186 claims) covering 46.5 sq km contiguous with the Company’s Badger and Millertown properties. The licenses were acquired (by staking) to cover regional-scale structural trends. C2C now controls one of the largest mineral exploration land packages in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, covering a total of 1,151 sq km (4,605 claims). The Company is presently focused on data compilation, target identification, and initial planning for the 2021 field season. The Company’s three project areas have seen minimal gold exploration in the past; a large land package will enable the exploration team to adequately evaluate the region and focus on the most prospective target areas.



Highlights of the company’s land position include: