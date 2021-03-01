Better Choice Invited to Present at the D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference Thursday, March 11th

 

globenewswire
NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced Chief Executive Officer, Scott Lerner and Executive Vice President of Strategy, Rob Sauermann, will be speaking at the D.A. Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 11th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice, stated, “We are pleased to have been invited by D.A. Davidson to present our story at their Consumer Growth Conference. We are looking forward to outlining our exciting blueprint for success as we are quickly becoming a force in the fast-growing animal health and wellness sector.”

The 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference will feature company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-ones and small group meetings with company executives.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Scott Lerner, CEO

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
PH: 212-896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com




