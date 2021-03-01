 

Brunswick Exploration Options Nickel Property in Quebec

MONTREAL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has signed option and purchase agreements from a private company and prospectors to acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Édouard Nickel Project (“Lac Édouard” or the “Property”), located 40 km northeast of the town of La Tuque, Quebec, and 125 km northwest of Quebec City. Access to the site is by paved road and includes a significant nickel-copper mineralized mafic-ultramafic body that was last drilled in 1971 and which offers excellent exploration potential.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “We are very excited to announce this new greenfield nickel-copper project for the Company, especially in light of rising nickel and copper prices and projected high demand for nickel in a decarbonizing economy. The Lac Édouard system has not seen drilling since 1971, contains high-grade nickel sulfide mineralization, and fits very nicely with a Voisey’s Bay deposit model. Importantly, the feeder to the mineralized system has never been identified, and the system is open down-dip to the north and to the east. Furthermore, the historical mineralization was never assayed for platinum, palladium or cobalt. Potential extensions and feeders will be drill-tested as soon as permits can be obtained within the next 2 to 3 months."

Lac Édouard Property Overview

The total Property package comprises 33 claims with a total surface area of 1838.5 hectares (18.4 square kilometres), is paved-road accessible and located within the Portneuf geological domain (Grenville Geological Province). Near-surface nickel mineralization was discovered in 1966 and the Property was drilled between 1967 and 1971 (total of 54 shallow holes), defining a small nickel deposit, which was further investigated with a small open pit extraction in 1972-1973. All drill holes were shallow (maximum vertical depth of 150 metres), and the best historical drill intersections (MERQ assessment files) include:

DDH LENGTH (m) Ni (%) Cu (%)
B2 6.4 2.00 0.51
B4 13.1 2.31 0.56
B3 14.3 1.33 0.52
B66-707 27.3 1.34 0.55

Exploration Targets

