R1 RCM Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report detailing R1’s approach to ESG, corporate responsibility, and sustainability. As a trusted partner to its customers, and the patients and communities they serve, R1 built an ESG framework that aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates a commitment to transparency, accountability, and social responsibility to its stakeholders.



“Our ESG framework is at the very core of who we are as a business and is intrinsically tied to how we drive value for our customers, our employees, our communities, and our shareholders,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. “We are excited and grateful to share our progress and believe by holding ourselves accountable to our ESG framework we will pave the way to a successful and sustainable future for all of our stakeholders.”