R1 RCM Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of
healthcare providers, released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report detailing R1’s approach to ESG, corporate responsibility, and sustainability. As a trusted partner to
its customers, and the patients and communities they serve, R1 built an ESG framework that aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates a commitment to
transparency, accountability, and social responsibility to its stakeholders.
“Our ESG framework is at the very core of who we are as a business and is intrinsically tied to how we drive value for our customers, our employees, our communities, and our shareholders,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. “We are excited and grateful to share our progress and believe by holding ourselves accountable to our ESG framework we will pave the way to a successful and sustainable future for all of our stakeholders.”
Three powerful principles that define R1, its culture, and operating approach were leveraged to define the Company’s ESG commitments to stakeholders:
Innovation: R1 is committed to improving the patient and provider experience through innovative, technology-driven solutions and automation that leads to efficiencies and
standard practices which benefit customers, providers, patients, and communities.
Integrity: R1 is committed to operating with the highest level of integrity and ethics to ensure the right decisions are made, for the right reasons, every day and in every part
of its business.
Inclusion: R1 is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse global workforce, with a culture where all employees feel valued and have the opportunity to grow their
careers.
R1’s 2020 ESG report addresses business-relevant ESG factors, including: access to healthcare, cybersecurity and data privacy, systemic risk from technical disruption, inclusion and diversity, professional integrity and culture, regulatory assessment and compliance, environmental footprint, and corporate governance. These factors are aligned with industry-based ESG standards recommended by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The report also highlights recent corporate initiatives that demonstrate R1’s commitment to social responsibility and its response to COVID-19, including:
