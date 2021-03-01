 

R1 RCM Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report detailing R1’s approach to ESG, corporate responsibility, and sustainability. As a trusted partner to its customers, and the patients and communities they serve, R1 built an ESG framework that aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates a commitment to transparency, accountability, and social responsibility to its stakeholders.

“Our ESG framework is at the very core of who we are as a business and is intrinsically tied to how we drive value for our customers, our employees, our communities, and our shareholders,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. “We are excited and grateful to share our progress and believe by holding ourselves accountable to our ESG framework we will pave the way to a successful and sustainable future for all of our stakeholders.”

Three powerful principles that define R1, its culture, and operating approach were leveraged to define the Company’s ESG commitments to stakeholders:

  • Innovation: R1 is committed to improving the patient and provider experience through innovative, technology-driven solutions and automation that leads to efficiencies and standard practices which benefit customers, providers, patients, and communities.

  • Integrity: R1 is committed to operating with the highest level of integrity and ethics to ensure the right decisions are made, for the right reasons, every day and in every part of its business.

  • Inclusion: R1 is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse global workforce, with a culture where all employees feel valued and have the opportunity to grow their careers.

R1’s 2020 ESG report addresses business-relevant ESG factors, including: access to healthcare, cybersecurity and data privacy, systemic risk from technical disruption, inclusion and diversity, professional integrity and culture, regulatory assessment and compliance, environmental footprint, and corporate governance. These factors are aligned with industry-based ESG standards recommended by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The report also highlights recent corporate initiatives that demonstrate R1’s commitment to social responsibility and its response to COVID-19, including:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

R1 RCM Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, released its inaugural Environmental, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
R1 RCM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
16.02.21
R1 RCM to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
02.02.21
R1 RCM Ranked #1 by KLAS for Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Services
01.02.21
R1 RCM to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 18