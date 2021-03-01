 

ManTech Names Joseph Cubba as Chief Growth Officer

HERNDON, Va., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced the appointment of Joseph Cubba as Chief Growth Officer. Reporting to Chief Operating Officer Matt Tait, Cubba will plan and lead strategic growth priorities for sales, revenue and profit, leveraging ManTech’s innovative technology solutions and outstanding talent to build on the company’s strong customer relationships in intelligence, defense and federal civilian agencies.

“Joe Cubba’s proven experience and success solving customers’ toughest challenges is in perfect sync with ManTech’s mission of Bringing Digital to the Mission and our strategic plans for growth,” said Tait. “As a respected innovator and forward-looking ‘AI Evangelist,’ Joe is well-known for delivering sophisticated technology solutions that not only surpass customer expectations today, but also map to the future.”

Cubba joins ManTech from IBM, where he served most recently as Senior Partner and Vice President, Defense and Intelligence, driving growth in AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, hybrid cloud and next generation enterprise IT, winning the Federal 100 Award for his achievements. In a career spanning more than 30 years Cubba has launched and driven numerous successful sales initiatives with the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.

Cubba earned an MBA from the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and a BS in Computer Information Systems from Park University. He served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and continues his military service as a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is also a graduate of the Naval War College.

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com

