 

iMD Companies, Inc. Gives Corporate Update

01.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

JACKSON, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the company has uploaded its Financial and Disclosure statements for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with the required attorney letter with regards to current information. We believe that we should become current on www.otcmarkets.com soon after the OTC Markets approval process. The company has also updated its corporate website www.imdcompaniesinc.com.

“We are very excited about our future at iMD, launching our new website and getting current with our financial and disclosure statements on OTC is our first step. We are looking forward to updating our shareholders regarding our business development at iMD very soon,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of iMD.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc

And on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, and cryptocurrency markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
iMD Companies, Inc.
info@imdcompaniesinc.com 
800-474-8996




Disclaimer

