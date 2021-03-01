 

Vertex Welcomes Sal Visca as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:08  |  44   |   |   

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, is pleased to welcome Sal Visca as chief technology officer (CTO) effective immediately. He is responsible for leading the company’s technology strategy, software engineering and innovation roadmap to accelerate growth.

Visca brings 30 years of technology and executive management expertise transforming and operating large-scale cloud software businesses. He is an experienced board member and advisor to public and private corporations in the artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and SaaS industries. Previously, he served as CTO at Elastic Path Software, where he drove their pioneering efforts in “headless commerce.” In addition, he led architecture, engineering and cloud operations to scale the company’s B2C and B2B omnichannel commerce platform to support over $60B in online transaction volume with customers including Carnival Cruise Lines, Comcast, Intuit and T-Mobile.

“Sal is a visionary with deep, proven experience pioneering next generation commerce, business intelligence and enterprise management applications,” said Vertex Chief Executive Officer David DeStefano. “We set out to find an exceptional, purpose-driven leader – someone with that rare mix of interpersonal skills, technical savvy and an innovative spirit to run a leading-edge technology organization – we are fortunate to welcome Sal to Vertex.”

Visca previously held CTO positions at Business Objects and Infowave Software. He was also senior vice president and CTO of SAP’s Application and BI Platform Group. At SAP he was responsible for strategy, central architecture guidance and governance in driving new products and long-term innovation, including helping to develop HANA, a breakthrough in-memory analytics engine, now one of the company’s most widely used and fastest growing products. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree with honors in computer science from Western University, Visca spent his early career at IBM, spanning 12 years as a software engineer, architect and then in executive roles developing the company’s e-commerce and middleware products.

“This is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of global commerce with a leading, respected industry brand that stands for trust and innovation. I am excited to lead the next generation of tax technology, enabling our customers to accelerate business growth globally,” said Visca.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Vertex, Inc.

Company contact:                        
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com
484.595.6142

Investor Relations contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertex Welcomes Sal Visca as Chief Technology Officer KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, is pleased to welcome Sal Visca as chief technology officer (CTO) effective immediately. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Vertex Releases Annual Report Detailing Trends Around Sales Tax Rates and Rules