BOON Completes Phase-I of EPA Testing of DIOX+ $25M Revenue on Horizon

SACRAMENTO, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces that the company has completed Phase-I of its EPA testing of its DIOX+.  

Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “Boon will complete its Form-10 Filing and Audit to go SEC Fully-Reporting this month, which will coincide with uplisting to the OTCQB. A growing number of industries and near-future contracts are relying on the superior disinfection and environmentally-friendly properties of our DIOX+ product which they will use to not only disinfect municipal and drinking water supplies, but also control the water’s taste, odor and color. Our government and commercial contracts will utilize DIOX+ to sanitize complete warehouses, equipment and preparation surfaces, wash fruits and vegetables, and prevent salmonella and e-coli from contaminating meat and poultry.”

Boon is an environmentally conscious company, and DIOX+ is the first of many environmentally friendly products that outperforms common toxic and unsafe products currently in the market today. In fact, DIOX+ technology protects the environment and human health from bacteria and by-products formed by other disinfection methods. For example, in the pulp and paper industry, the use of ClO2 has virtually eliminated dioxin in mill wastewater and has led to significant improvements in surrounding ecosystems. As a result, the Federal government is phasing out the use of chlorine in pulp mills over the next few years.

DIOX+ is used to kill pathogenic microorganisms on the media to make them harmless, eliminate pathogenic microorganisms from the human body, cut off the transmission route of infectious diseases, and achieve the purpose of controlling infectious diseases. The commercial sanitization offers medical-grade disinfection, used for eliminating bacteria and viruses. It is used to reduce infectious disease in commercial places by the antibacterial coating of the fresh air system and treatment of atomization. It’s entirely safe for use in any workplace, even when employees or customers experience respiratory difficulties.

Boon has completed its new production facility in Northern California and will prepare to distribute DIOX+ to the global commercial sanitization market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is slated to account for a significant share by 2027 in the commercial sanitization market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the surge in demand for sanitizer from various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail and foodservice, and automotive and aerospace, among others. Additionally, the swelling spending power of consumers in the region and the growing awareness about hygiene in these regions will spur the commercial sanitization market. North America is projected to provide significant growth opportunities due to the implementation of government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection in working places such as hospitals, offices, shopping malls, etc.

