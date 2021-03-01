 

Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021   

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March 2021.

Details for Upcoming Conference Presentations:

Event: 33rd Annual Roth Conference
Date and Time: March 15-17, 2021
Location: Roth is hosting this year’s event virtually
   
Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: March 16-18, 2021
Location: Virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16th at 9:20 AM ET

Please contact your representative at either Roth or Oppenheimer to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Beyond Air during the respective conference.

About Beyond Air, Inc.
Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. LungFit can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2 and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

Zeit Titel
16.02.21
Beyond Air Receives Grant for Up to $2.17 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Advance the Clinical Development of Inhaled Nitric Oxide to Treat Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Pulmonary Disease
09.02.21
Beyond Air Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Provides Business Update

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
51
Beyond Air biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen im Bereich Lungeninfektionen und Atemwegserkrankungen