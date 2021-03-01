Vivos Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that Kirk Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer, Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer and Ed Loew, Investor Relations Officer, will conduct meetings with investors at the 33 rd Annual ROTH Conference, to be held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will be presenting at the conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:30 am Eastern Time. Investors interested in joining the Vivos presentation can register at the link below:

https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/vvos/1873638

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. During previous events, ROTH has hosted close to 550 participating companies and attracted more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

A replay of the presentation will be available for view following the presentation on Vivos’ website at: https://vivoslife.com/investor-relations/

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves customized oral appliances and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos oral appliances have proven effective in over 18,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,200 trained dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.