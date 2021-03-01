- Rise in Prevalence of menopausal disorder, increasing awareness about post-menopausal issues among women, and new launches of hormone replacement therapy fuel the growth of the global hormone replacement therapy market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Therapy Type (Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Progestogen Hormone Replacement Therapy), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), and Indication (Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027." According to the report, the global hormone replacement therapy industry was estimated at $31.06 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $46.50 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.