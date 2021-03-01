Hormone Replacement Therapy Market to Reach $46.50 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR Allied Market Research
- Rise in Prevalence of menopausal disorder, increasing awareness about post-menopausal issues among women, and new launches of hormone replacement therapy fuel the growth of the global hormone replacement therapy market.
PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Therapy Type (Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Progestogen Hormone Replacement Therapy), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), and Indication (Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027." According to the report, the global hormone replacement therapy industry was estimated at $31.06 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $46.50 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Rise in prevalence of menopausal disorder, increasing awareness about post-menopausal issues among women, and new launches of hormone replacement therapy fuel the growth of the global hormone replacement therapy market. On the other hand, certain adverse effects of hormone replacement therapy and high cost of treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of telemedicine for hormone replacement therapy is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Covid-19 scenario-
- Fertility treatment, post menopause, has been affected during the pandemic, due to the evidence suggesting that falling estrogen levels could leave older women at heightened risk from the disease and the possibility that hormone withdrawal may speed up the progression of the virus in body. This factor has impacted the global hormone replacement therapy market negatively.
- Also, implementation of lockdown, during the initial phase, has also been detrimental to the growth of the market.
- However, things have started getting normalized yet again and the market is anticipated to revive soon.
The estrogen hormone replacement therapy segment to dominate by 2027-
