After an academic year like no other, Passport Academy Charter School (PACS), is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

PACS is a tuition-free public high school for students under 21, but older than 16, who have been unable to graduate. PACS offers a blended learning environment that allows students to graduate with a high school diploma, giving them a new opportunity to achieve academic success.

Two sessions of school are available. Students can come to school from 8:30-11:30 or 12:30-3:30. They are then responsible for an additional 2.5 hours of learning each day at their own pace.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Jeffrey “Bo” Jackson, head of school. “Our world-class technology, collaborative style of learning, and student-focused curriculum will give your children a reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. PACS’ online and blended platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

PACS is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://pacs.k12.com/.

About Passport Academy Charter School

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is an accredited, tuition-free Pittsburgh public charter school for under-credited students. Through PACS, students and families have access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about PACS, visit pacs.k12.com/.



