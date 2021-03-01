 

CACI Awarded Prime Position on Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Automated Litigation Support to Department of Justice

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been selected to continue providing automated litigation support services to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and other federal agencies under the Automation Litigation Services contract, a follow-on to the Mega 4 contract.

Under the contract, CACI will provide automated litigation support services to DOJ litigating divisions, the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, and other federal agencies.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is the premier vendor for large matters and complex cases, whatever the size. Our highly skilled and scalable workforce have the flexibility, skills, and experience to provide DOJ the best mission expertise and technology.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

