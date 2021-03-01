 

L’Industreet Officially Opened by the French President Total Makes a Commitment to Youth Training and Employment

French President Emmanuel Macron today officially opened with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT), L’Industreet in Stains (north of Paris) the campus for 18- to 25-year-olds with or without qualifications, thought up and funded by the Total Foundation. The campus will provide tuition-free training for 400 young people each year in the industry professions of tomorrow. Despite COVID-19, more than 60 young people already started training with L’Industreet in November 2020.

This initiative provides a practical response to the challenge of youth unemployment at a time when more than 200,000 industrial jobs are unfilled in France. Industry is undergoing profound changes with automation and digitalization, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for young people looking for a career path.

It is an honor to welcome the French President here today to open L’Industreet. This campus is tangible proof of Total’s commitment to youth employment and training. L’Industreet is targeted primarily at those who leave school without any qualifications and are looking for a career, attracting them to the industries that are hiring. We have designed L’Industreet to really lead the way in training young people in the industrial trades of tomorrow, with one clear objective: a job for each graduate,” explains Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total.I would like to personally thank everyone who has been involved in this collective challenge over the last two years: the project and teaching team, as well as those involved in inclusion, employment and training in collaboration with professional organizations, local authorities and the French government, without whose support this project would not have come to fruition so quickly.

Objective: a job for each graduate

L’Industreet will give young people the opportunity to acquire nationally recognized professional skills certification after 12 to 18 months of free training. The program focuses on five areas with high demand for applicants: automated production lines, non-destructive testing and inspection, power distribution terminals, digitalization of industrial facilities and attended robot multi-service maintenance.

Its innovative teaching approach mixes classroom and technical courses with immersive work experience, as well as the know-how needed to enter the world of work. Because the curriculum is individualized, students will be able to enroll throughout the year. At the end of the program, L’Industreet’s goal is for each young graduate to be in a position to find a job in industry, continue their studies or start their own business.

