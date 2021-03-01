 

Amalgamated Financial Becomes the First Publicly Traded Financial Services Company to Incorporate as a Public Benefit Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:20  |  44   |   |   

As the holding company of Amalgamated Bank, America’s socially responsible bank, Amalgamated Financial is the first publicly traded financial services company to become a public benefit corporation, committing to promote social and environmental justice in-line with stockholder return.

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the consummation of a holding company reorganization, effective March 1, 2021, pursuant to which the Company became the parent bank holding company of the Bank. In the reorganization, each share of the Bank’s Class A common stock converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. Following the consummation of the reorganization, shares of the Company’s common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the same ticker symbol, AMAL, that was used for shares of the Bank’s Class A common stock before the reorganization.

Upon consummation of the reorganization, the Company, a Delaware public benefit corporation, became the first publicly traded financial institution that is a public benefit corporation (a “PBC”), further underscoring the Company’s commitment to creating public benefit and sustainable value, in addition to generating profit for stockholders.

“The creation of Amalgamated Financial Corp. as a public benefit corporation is an extension of our mission to be America’s socially responsible bank and a leader in driving social change that builds a more just and sustainable world,” said Drew LaBenne, Chief Financial Officer of Amalgamated Financial Corp. “Our incorporation as a benefit corporation will enable us to consider the social and environmental impacts of our business when making key corporate decisions, while the holding company structure will provide us with increased flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities to drive long-term growth.”

As a PBC, the Company will be a for-profit corporation that has also committed to consider the impact of its decisions on various factors beyond stockholder return, including workers, customers, suppliers, community, the environment, and society. As a bank holding company, the Company will also gain access to additional means of raising capital and more flexibility to engage in non-banking financial activities. This will provide an opportunity to expand its offerings to customers.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amalgamated Financial Becomes the First Publicly Traded Financial Services Company to Incorporate as a Public Benefit Corporation As the holding company of Amalgamated Bank, America’s socially responsible bank, Amalgamated Financial is the first publicly traded financial services company to become a public benefit corporation, committing to promote social and environmental …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Amalgamated Bank Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend