Amalgamated Financial Becomes the First Publicly Traded Financial Services Company to Incorporate as a Public Benefit Corporation

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the consummation of a holding company reorganization, effective March 1, 2021, pursuant to which the Company became the parent bank holding company of the Bank. In the reorganization, each share of the Bank’s Class A common stock converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. Following the consummation of the reorganization, shares of the Company’s common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the same ticker symbol, AMAL, that was used for shares of the Bank’s Class A common stock before the reorganization.

As the holding company of Amalgamated Bank, America’s socially responsible bank, Amalgamated Financial is the first publicly traded financial services company to become a public benefit corporation, committing to promote social and environmental justice in-line with stockholder return.

Upon consummation of the reorganization, the Company, a Delaware public benefit corporation, became the first publicly traded financial institution that is a public benefit corporation (a “PBC”), further underscoring the Company’s commitment to creating public benefit and sustainable value, in addition to generating profit for stockholders.

“The creation of Amalgamated Financial Corp. as a public benefit corporation is an extension of our mission to be America’s socially responsible bank and a leader in driving social change that builds a more just and sustainable world,” said Drew LaBenne, Chief Financial Officer of Amalgamated Financial Corp. “Our incorporation as a benefit corporation will enable us to consider the social and environmental impacts of our business when making key corporate decisions, while the holding company structure will provide us with increased flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities to drive long-term growth.”

As a PBC, the Company will be a for-profit corporation that has also committed to consider the impact of its decisions on various factors beyond stockholder return, including workers, customers, suppliers, community, the environment, and society. As a bank holding company, the Company will also gain access to additional means of raising capital and more flexibility to engage in non-banking financial activities. This will provide an opportunity to expand its offerings to customers.