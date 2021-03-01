 

Physical Security Market Size to Reach USD 98430 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.1% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Security Market is Segmented Type (Access Control System, Video Surveillance, Physical Security Information Management, Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention, Security Scanning, Imaging & Metal Detection, Fire & Life Safety Others), Application (Government, Defense & Public Sector, Transportation & Logistics, Telecom & IT, BFSI, Education, Retail, Oil, Gas & Energy, Hospitality & Residential, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the  Security Products & Services Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global Physical Security market size is projected to reach USD 98430 Million by 2026, from USD 73870 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of physical security market size include rising incidents of terror attacks, technological advancements, and deployment of wireless technology in security systems, increasing use of Internet Protocol (IP)-based cameras for video surveillance, and rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based security systems with cloud computing platforms.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Physical Security Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-6V1927/Global_Ph ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET SIZE

Rising incidents of terror attacks are expected to drive the growth of the physical security market size. Governments across the globe are employing physical security solutions to reduce the crime rate. The corporate sector is also adopting physical security solutions to protect business assets, employees, and clients.

High demand for video surveillance solutions for efficient monitoring of large areas is expected to increase the growth of physical security market size. The physical security systems allow officials, from a single platform, to control areas across a large area. By installing cameras at various sites, organizations can employ an integrated video surveillance system.

Adoption of "as a service" models such as VSaaS and ACaaS is expected to drive physical security market size growth. Several businesses are developing new technology that can be incorporated and distributed as a service with access control systems. On the other hand, VSaaS provides customers who need greater versatility in their video surveillance solutions with a very useful service. Small businesses, healthcare, banks, retail, and restaurant chains, and the public sector are experiencing increased demand for VSaaS. is expected to increase the growth of physical security market size. 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Physical Security Market Size to Reach USD 98430 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.1% | Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Physical Security Market is Segmented Type (Access Control System, Video Surveillance, Physical Security Information Management, Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention, Security Scanning, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
President and CEO of Caverion Corporation to change
Entain increases the offer price to SEK 53 in cash per share in Enlabs
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty
Oncorena Receives Approval of First in Patient Trial with Orellanine as a Potential Breakthrough ...
How Haven Homes Is Championing affordable luxury properties in Nigeria - MD Tayo Sonuga
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Tencent Cloud Deploys its First MENA Region Internet Data Centre Hub in Bahrain
GSMA Hosted 5G Advanced Summit to Chart Sustainable 5G Development
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Live mode in New QuizDuel scales up in Germany
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods