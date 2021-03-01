Physical Security Market Size to Reach USD 98430 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Security Market is Segmented Type (Access Control System, Video Surveillance, Physical Security Information Management, Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention, Security Scanning, Imaging & Metal Detection, Fire & Life Safety Others), Application (Government, Defense & Public Sector, Transportation & Logistics, Telecom & IT, BFSI, Education, Retail, Oil, Gas & Energy, Hospitality & Residential, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Security Products & Services Category.

The global Physical Security market size is projected to reach USD 98430 Million by 2026, from USD 73870 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of physical security market size include rising incidents of terror attacks, technological advancements, and deployment of wireless technology in security systems, increasing use of Internet Protocol (IP)-based cameras for video surveillance, and rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based security systems with cloud computing platforms.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Physical Security Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-6V1927/Global_Ph ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET SIZE

Rising incidents of terror attacks are expected to drive the growth of the physical security market size. Governments across the globe are employing physical security solutions to reduce the crime rate. The corporate sector is also adopting physical security solutions to protect business assets, employees, and clients.

High demand for video surveillance solutions for efficient monitoring of large areas is expected to increase the growth of physical security market size. The physical security systems allow officials, from a single platform, to control areas across a large area. By installing cameras at various sites, organizations can employ an integrated video surveillance system.

Adoption of "as a service" models such as VSaaS and ACaaS is expected to drive physical security market size growth. Several businesses are developing new technology that can be incorporated and distributed as a service with access control systems. On the other hand, VSaaS provides customers who need greater versatility in their video surveillance solutions with a very useful service. Small businesses, healthcare, banks, retail, and restaurant chains, and the public sector are experiencing increased demand for VSaaS. is expected to increase the growth of physical security market size.