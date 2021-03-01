New NCCN Guidelines for Histiocytosis Clarify Best Practices for Recently-Defined Cancers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Histiocytosis. Histiocytoses are rare disorders characterized by a buildup of white blood cells called histiocytes, which leads to tissue damage. This group of disorders is diagnosed in a few thousand people every year across the United States. As a result of this low incidence rate, people are often diagnosed late and receive treatment from doctors who have limited or no prior experience with the disease. These new clinical practice guidelines from NCCN provide the latest evidence and expert-consensus for diagnosing and treating the three most-common forms of histiocytosis in adults: Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), Erdheim-Chester disease (ECD), and Rosai-Dorfman disease.

"NCCN has assembled a panel of experts who have treated these rare cancers, enabling us to put together practice recommendations based on their collective experience supplementing the limited evidence available from published studies," said Ronald S. Go, MD, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Chair of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Histiocytic Neoplasms. "For these 'orphan' cancers, the main challenges are late diagnosis, uncertainty on how to stage and monitor, and difficulty getting insurance to approve beneficial off-label treatments. Many histiocytosis patients have targetable mutations that are also present in some more common cancers with FDA approvals for targeted agents."

"Erdheim-Chester disease, a histiocytic neoplasm primarily seen in adults, was not officially recognized as a cancer by the World Health Organization until 2016. Historically, people with these disorders would receive empiric treatments from various specialists like rheumatologists and dermatologists; many wouldn't even see an oncologist until years later," said Gaurav Goyal, MD, O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, a member of the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Histiocytic Neoplasms. "It's crucial that patients get the full diagnostic workup to guide treatment and reverse or ameliorate the course of the disease. We've been able to make tremendous gains in reducing mortality through genetic testing and treatment selection. The NCCN Guidelines will help us ensure every patient is able to benefit from the panel's collective expertise, including many with some of the broadest experience in treating people with these rare cancers."