 

Set Your Children Up For Success Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

01.03.2021   

After an academic year like no other, Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting on March 2.

HVAM is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

HVAM is tuition-free to all students who reside in Michigan, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of Mesick Consolidated Schools. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

And HVAM is the only online school in Michigan to offer an Early Middle College Program, where high school students can attend a “13th year” of high school, earning valuable college credits and an Associate’s Degree at no cost.

“Parents only want their children to be successful and HVAM can provide them with that opportunity,” said Mary Moorman, Head of School. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to do well at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. HVAM’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Nicole Lee, a parent of 10th grade student Xavier, shared that, “If it wasn't for HVAM's teachers and support staff, my son would still think he couldn't succeed due to his autism. Now he is excited to know that he can succeed in wherever his passion leads him.”

HVAM is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://hvam.k12.com/.

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Mesick Consolidated Schools that currently serves students in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Michigan public school system, HVAM is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.



