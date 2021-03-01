 

Ecolab Contributes More Than $23 Million to Communities In 2020

In 2020, Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, continued its long-standing commitment to supporting communities through more than $23 million in contributions, including more than $11 million of cleaning, sanitizing and public health products to help the fight against COVID-19. The company also provided increased financial support to nonprofits focused on pandemic relief, racial and social justice, and the recovery of the hospitality industry.

“In 2020, we saw increased need for our cleaning and sanitizing product donations and financial support due to the public health and financial hardships caused by the pandemic,” said Kris Taylor, vice president of Ecolab Global Community Relations. “We are fortunate that we were able to provide this support, and incredibly thankful to our colleagues and nonprofit partners for their efforts to help our communities in this year of great challenges for the world.”

Ecolab and Ecolab Foundation Grants

For more than 35 years, the Ecolab Foundation has supported the communities where Ecolab associates live and work. In 2020, cash grants of more than $9 million were provided, including $5 million in grant funding for organizations, including the United Way, that provided COVID-19 relief and supported basic needs and job training, as well as more than $3 million to organizations focused on early childhood education, college access programs, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, and arts and environment organizations.

In-Kind Product Donations

In partnership with relief organizations World Emergency Relief and Global Citizen USA, Ecolab donated more than $11 million of cleaning and sanitizing products to communities in 16 countries throughout the world, including Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ghana, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Uruguay and the U.S.

“World Emergency Relief is incredibly grateful for Ecolab's long-term support of our programs,” said Kristy Scott, CEO of World Emergency Relief. “Our partnership has spanned 25+ years, but our work together has never been more important than it is now. Our collaborative COVID-19 response reached individual households, first responders, nonprofit organizations and small businesses with essential cleaning and disinfecting supplies to help fight the spread of the virus.”

