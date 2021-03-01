Ecolab Contributes More Than $23 Million to Communities In 2020

In 2020, Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, continued its long-standing commitment to supporting communities through more than $23 million in contributions, including more than $11 million of cleaning, sanitizing and public health products to help the fight against COVID-19. The company also provided increased financial support to nonprofits focused on pandemic relief, racial and social justice, and the recovery of the hospitality industry.

“In 2020, we saw increased need for our cleaning and sanitizing product donations and financial support due to the public health and financial hardships caused by the pandemic,” said Kris Taylor, vice president of Ecolab Global Community Relations. “We are fortunate that we were able to provide this support, and incredibly thankful to our colleagues and nonprofit partners for their efforts to help our communities in this year of great challenges for the world.”