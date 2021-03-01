 

Genprex to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of March, with presentations led by the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner.

Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum (Virtual)
 Date: March 10-12, 2021
Time: On demand, starting at 10 a.m. Central European Time (CET) on Wednesday, March 10
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/3pRX0FG

33rd Annual Roth Conference (Virtual)
 Date: March 15-17, 2021
Time: On demand, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Monday, March 15
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/3srur3N

The Company invites investors to join the webcast presentations, and Mr. Varner will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conferences. The presentations will be available for replay on the Company's website (www.genprex.com) for a period of time following the conferences.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

