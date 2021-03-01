Lantheus Announces Publication of PyL (18F-DCFPyL) Results from Pivotal Studies

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions, today announced the publication of the results of both pivotal studies for PyL, an investigational PET imaging agent that targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). The OSPREY Phase 2/3 trial results have been published online in the Journal of Urology and the CONDOR Phase 3 trial results have been published in the online version of Clinical Cancer Research.

“The limitations of conventional imaging modalities for prostate cancer create a need for targeted imaging in the initial assessment of high-risk patients as well as in men with early biochemically relapsed disease,” said Michael J. Morris, M.D., Prostate Cancer Section Head, Genitourinary Medical Oncology Service, Division of Solid Tumor Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and lead author of the CONDOR manuscript and senior author on the OSPREY manuscript. “The OSPREY trial data highlighted the high positive predictive value, negative predictive value and specificity of PyL in staging high-risk patients. The CONDOR trial demonstrates its high positive predictive value to accurately locate and identify recurrent cancer early and non-invasively. Assuming FDA approval, physicians will be able to use this clinically meaningful information to identify disease, guide treatment plans, and improve disease management.”