 

Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:30  |  78   |   |   

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) said today that Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben have joined its board of directors.

Angelakis is chairman and CEO of Atairos, an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a range of industries. Prior to founding Atairos, he served as Comcast Corporation’s vice chairman and chief financial officer. In those roles, Angelakis led strategic planning, capital allocation and corporate development, including overseeing Comcast’s successful transition into media and other technologies. Angelakis is a non-executive director of TriNet Group, Inc. and Groupon, Inc., and is a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Exxon Mobil!
Long
Basispreis 47,39€
Hebel 7,33
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 62,29€
Hebel 6,98
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Ubben co-founded Inclusive Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on increasing shareholder value and promoting sound environmental, social and governance practices. Previously, he was a co-founder of ValueAct Capital Partners, an investment firm emphasizing strong, constructive relationships with company management teams and boards. He is currently a non-executive director for Appharvest Inc., Enviva Partners LP and Nikola Corporation.

“We welcome these new directors as part of our ongoing board refreshment, which builds on the diverse global business experience of our current members,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. “Michael and Jeff’s expertise in capital allocation and strategy development has helped companies navigate complex transitions for the benefit of shareholders and broader stakeholders. Their contributions will be valued as ExxonMobil advances plans to increase shareholder value by responsibly providing needed energy while playing a leadership role in the energy transition.”

With the election of Angelakis and Ubben, the ExxonMobil board increased to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent. In recent years the company has pursued additional board expertise in the areas of climate science, asset and risk management, and relevant industry experience. Seven independent directors have been appointed since 2016. The average director tenure for the ExxonMobil board is less than five years, compared to an average of eight years for companies in the S&P 500.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) said today that Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben have joined its board of directors. Angelakis is chairman and CEO of Atairos, an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.02.21
Passives Einkommen deluxe: 3 Dividendenaktien, mit denen man nichts falsch machen kann
27.02.21
Halliburton: Entscheidende Phase läuft
27.02.21
Chevron: War es das?
26.02.21
Arca Oil Index: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Zwischenrally
25.02.21
ExxonMobil Tests Advanced Recycling of Plastic Waste at Baytown Facilities
24.02.21
XOM Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Exxon Mobil Corporation Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
24.02.21
ExxonMobil to Sell U.K. Upstream Central and Northern North Sea Assets
20.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Exxon Mobil Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – XOM
18.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Indizes reduzieren deutlich ihre frühes Minus
17.02.21
EXXON SHAREHOLDERS: March 29, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
258
EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...