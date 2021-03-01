 

State Street Completes First Trade with ICE Clear U.S. as a FICC Sponsored Member

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the first trade with ICE Clear U.S., a clearing house owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), as a sponsored member counterparty. This announcement comes after ICE signed on as a Sponsored Member of State Street Bank and Trust within the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) Sponsored Repo Program.

This partnership with a clearing house will be the first of its kind for State Street in an effort that underscores the continued expansion of the types of clients sponsored across jurisdictions. State Street now serves 145 clients and more than 1,900 individual entities1 including mutual funds, UCITS, alternative asset funds, insurers, state plans, Federal Home Loan and other banks and corporates, in twelve jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Cayman, Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Australia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

“With clients’ continuing interest in securing a broader set of short-term investment and funding solutions, we’re taking steps to enable more of our buyside clients to unlock the benefits of centrally cleared repo without needing to satisfy all of the obligations of a direct clearing member,” said Gino Timperio, global head of Collateral Management and Financing. “ICE Clear U.S. is the first U.S. clearing house to enter into the sponsored program and we are truly pleased to have collaboratively established a cleared repo solution that supports ICE’s regulatory requirements and investment needs.”

State Street has long been a leader in the sponsored space across the number and types of clients it covers and aims to soon further expand its offering with term trading capabilities. In this effort, State Street worked with ICE Clear U.S. to determine the best way to support the clearing house’s specific investment needs.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with State Street and appreciate its partnership in supporting ICE’s investment needs - with the safety inherent to trading with a highly rated credit institution, and the additional benefit of novated exposure to FICC, as a Sponsored Member thereafter,” said Kevin McClear, President of ICE Clear U.S. “State Street’s long standing commitment and thought leadership in this space was a differentiator and provides an enhanced approach for an even more safe and sound investment of clearing members’ funds.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.1 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2020 includes approximately $81 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3467437.1.1.GBL.RTL

1 As of January 31, 2021



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Completes First Trade with ICE Clear U.S. as a FICC Sponsored Member State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the first trade with ICE Clear U.S., a clearing house owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), as a sponsored member counterparty. This announcement comes after ICE signed on as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
18.02.21
State Street Corporation Declares First-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock
18.02.21
State Street Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer
10.02.21
Rest Super Selects Charles River IMS to Streamline Front and Middle Office Operations
09.02.21
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum
04.02.21
State Street Global Advisors Expands Fixed Income ETF Offering with Its First Actively Managed Municipal Bond ETF