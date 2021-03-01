 

Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE), a specialist property and casualty reinsurer based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.  A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:

U.S. toll free    1-844-274-4096
International   1-412-317-5608

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151777/e16cef7d0c

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/glre210311.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 11, 2021 until 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 18, 2021.  The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), access code 10151777. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
Established in 2004, Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) is a NASDAQ listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland.  Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces.  The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded.  With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9606
IR@greenlightre.ky




