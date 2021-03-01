Safe-T Launches Next Generation ZoneZero v5.0, the Most Advanced Zero Trust Network Access Solution in the Market

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-t Data A.R Ltd., has released ZoneZero version 5.0, presenting an improvement of the only Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution in the market that unifies all access scenarios for external and internal users.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero solution is the only secure access platform that can use or replace an organization’s legacy/existing VPN infrastructure and allow secure access across any type of user, based on identity and varies:

External non-VPN users (contractors, WFH)

External VPN users (employees)

Internal employees

Following dozens of deployments of Safe-T’s ZoneZero solution by partners worldwide, Safe-T has gathered important insights regarding market need and requirements that contributed greatly to the development of its innovative ZoneZero version 5.0, which Safe-T now introduces.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero version 5.0 pioneers new capabilities alongside improvements and enhancement of existing capabilities of the following features:

ZoneZero Quick Access - Unique, Fast and Password-Less Access to Corporate Resources Protection against brute force, injections, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks; Quick Access with Telegram and WhatsApp applications, utilized as a strong and simple path to use multi-factor authentication (MFA); Quick Access with biometric based MFA solutions; and Quick Access with Quick Response (QR) code-based MFA.

Identity-Based Segmentation Capabilities for Enhanced Security Network segmentation isolation, separating assets based on identities within the organization infrastructure; Support for per-user and per-service MFA; Manager approval MFA; and Re-authentication MFA for sensitive services.

Improved Management and Deployment – Dramatically Reducing Solution Deployment Time to Just a Few Hours Redesign of management interface for simpler configuration; Configuration unification across all deployment options; and New docker-based container to simplify on-premises or hybrid deployment.

Monitoring and Reporting Introduction of new user-based reports, tracking entire user-access flow; and Introduction of new system level reports, allowing to monitor and plan ZoneZero capacity, and aligning it to purchased license and capacity.



“In today’s IT environment, business scenarios are very diverse. A Zero Trust reference framework should be applicable to each access scenario and must combine multiple scenarios as needed to form a unified manageable security architecture,” said Amir Mizhar, Founder and Chief Software Architect at Safe-T.