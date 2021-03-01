 

Safe-T Launches Next Generation ZoneZero v5.0, the Most Advanced Zero Trust Network Access Solution in the Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solution Unifies All Access Scenarios for External and Internal Users & Dramatically Lowers Business-Critical IT Expenses

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-t Data A.R Ltd., has released ZoneZero version 5.0, presenting an improvement of the only Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution in the market that unifies all access scenarios for external and internal users.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero solution is the only secure access platform that can use or replace an organization’s legacy/existing VPN infrastructure and allow secure access across any type of user, based on identity and varies:

  • External non-VPN users (contractors, WFH)
  • External VPN users (employees)
  • Internal employees

Following dozens of deployments of Safe-T’s ZoneZero solution by partners worldwide, Safe-T has gathered important insights regarding market need and requirements that contributed greatly to the development of its innovative ZoneZero version 5.0, which Safe-T now introduces.
Safe-T’s ZoneZero version 5.0 pioneers new capabilities alongside improvements and enhancement of existing capabilities of the following features:

  • ZoneZero Quick Access - Unique, Fast and Password-Less Access to Corporate Resources
    • Protection against brute force, injections, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks;
    • Quick Access with Telegram and WhatsApp applications, utilized as a strong and simple path to use multi-factor authentication (MFA);
    • Quick Access with biometric based MFA solutions; and
    • Quick Access with Quick Response (QR) code-based MFA.
  • Identity-Based Segmentation Capabilities for Enhanced Security
    • Network segmentation isolation, separating assets based on identities within the organization infrastructure; 
    • Support for per-user and per-service MFA;
    • Manager approval MFA; and
    • Re-authentication MFA for sensitive services.
  • Improved Management and Deployment – Dramatically Reducing Solution Deployment Time to Just a Few Hours
    • Redesign of management interface for simpler configuration;
    • Configuration unification across all deployment options; and
    • New docker-based container to simplify on-premises or hybrid deployment.
  • Monitoring and Reporting
    • Introduction of new user-based reports, tracking entire user-access flow; and
    • Introduction of new system level reports, allowing to monitor and plan ZoneZero capacity, and aligning it to purchased license and capacity.

“In today’s IT environment, business scenarios are very diverse. A Zero Trust reference framework should be applicable to each access scenario and must combine multiple scenarios as needed to form a unified manageable security architecture,” said Amir Mizhar, Founder and Chief Software Architect at Safe-T.  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe-T Launches Next Generation ZoneZero v5.0, the Most Advanced Zero Trust Network Access Solution in the Market Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solution Unifies All Access Scenarios for External and Internal Users & Dramatically Lowers Business-Critical IT ExpensesHERZLIYA, Israel, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Safe-T Has Been Selected to Present at the United Nations' Office of Information and Communications Technology Event
18.02.21
Safe-T Group Issues Shareholder Letter
16.02.21
Safe-T Group Ltd. Announces Pricing of $9.75 Million Registered Direct Offering
12.02.21
Safe-T Group Launches Breakthrough Residential Proxies Network to Support the Multibillion Dollar Sneaker Resale Market
10.02.21
Safe-T Group to Present at the CYBERSEC 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021
03.02.21
Safe-T Group Ltd. to Participate at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
1
Safe-T Group Ltd - Datenaustauschlösungen für eine Reihe von Branchen