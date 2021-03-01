 

Resonant to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 15th at 5 30 a.m. Pacific Time

AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before market open on Monday, March 15th, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, March 15th, 2021, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific standard time (8:30 a.m. Eastern standard time) to discuss Resonant’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, March 15, 2021
Time: 5:30 a.m. Pacific standard time (8:30 a.m. Eastern standard time)
U.S. Dial-In: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13716710
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143627

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 15, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13716710. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Resonant website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com. Resonant uses its website and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
RESN@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us




Wertpapier


