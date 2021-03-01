 

Minerva Neurosciences to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Business Updates on March 8, 2021

Management to host conference call

WALTHAM, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, March 8, 2021. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 (domestic) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and referring to conference ID number 5663077. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva’s portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia, and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.” For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




